Immigration, housing and environment top Maltese concerns in Eurobarometer survey

Housing and the environment are increasingly a matter of concern although immigration remains the top problem for Maltese, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

Immigration topped the list of Maltese concerns with 49% saying it was one of the two most important issues facing the country, followed by housing with 43% and the environment with 33%.

In November last year, immigration topped the list with 50%, followed by housing 29%, and the environment 28%.

The Eurobarometer published today shows that the most serious issue facing the EU was immigration with 63%, followed by the environment with 26% and climate change with 22%.

The survey consisted of 503 interviews, in which respondents were asked about their perceptions of the EU and the perceptions of the country’s economic situation.

Citizens’ trust in the Maltese government has declined by 5% since last autumn.

56% of Maltese respondents said they trusted the EU. This was slightly higher than the 53% who said they trusted the Maltese parliament. 58% said they trusted the government.

A similar survey carried out last autumn had found that 63% said they trusted the government, while 59% said they trusted parliament. 56% had said they trusted the EU.

The media was trusted by 56%, while 20% said they did not trust the media and 24% said they didn’t know.

Good financial situation

A majority of Maltese citizens said they believed their household to be in a good financial situation.

In fact, 86% of respondents said their household was in a good financial situation, with 9% saying their situation was bad and 5% unsure.

Maltese respondents assessed their situation to be better than the average EU citizen, 72% of whom said their situation was good.

Roughly two-thirds of respondents both in Malta and the EU said that their personal job situation was good. Just 7% of Maltese respondents said it was bad, with 29% however saying they didn’t know.

Roughly 60% of the population said they expected their job situation, the employment situation in the country and the economic situation in the country to remain the same or get better over the next 12 months.

Maltese respondents expressed a similar level of confidence in the EU’s economic situation.

47% said they had a positive image of the EU, while 82% said they felt like European citizens. 54% being in favour of further enlargement of the bloc.

74% of Maltese were in favour of the Euro, compared to 62% across the EU.