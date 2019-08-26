[WATCH] Chadwick Lakes waterways cleared for the first time since the 1960s

Chadwick Lakes restoration will see valley able to hold water again

Chadwick Lakes could soon be flowing with water as a long-overdue restoration of the valley underway.

The project by the national Water and Energy Agency was approved by the Planning Authority last January, with work expected to be completed by the end of next year.

The works will see the storage capacity of the existing dams reinstated with the valley’s ecology restored.

The project will see €5 million invested, €4.3 million of which will be funded by the EU.

During a visit at the valley, Water and Energy Minister Joe Mizzi said the project will allow more farmers to access water without having to use pumps.

Parliamentary Secretary for EU funds Aaron Farrugia described the project as part of the legacy the government wanted to leave future generations, adding that through the regeneration, the area will be enjoyed by more people.

Some 5,000 trees are to be planted as a part of the regeneration.

Speaking to MaltaToday Sapiano said the valley was one of the most important for Malta. He said work was currently focused on created a water catchment for the storage of water behind the valley’s dams.

He said that once the material which has been swept into the valley of years has been removed, there will once again be a storage of roughly 25 million litres of water.

He said that records showed that the last time the valley was cleaned was in the 1960s.

Through the regeneration, he said the valley would once again be able to store a large amount of water.

In addition to regenerating the valley’s water storage capability, Sapiano said that work was also underway to regenerate the valley from an ecological aspect.

“Once the work is completed, we will be able to see a number of factors that will make this a typical Maltese valley,” Sapiano said.