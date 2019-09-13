Gżira mayor’s anger after trees are stolen: ‘You have to be a dumbass and stupid’

Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche could not contain his anger after two of four trees planted by schoolchildren in the locality went missing.

Borg Manche did not mince his words, describing the unknown individual who stole the saplings as “cruel”, “a dumbass” and “stupid”.

The four trees were paid for and planted by children attending the locality’s summer school. The saplings were planted in the Gżira garden alongside the yacht marina.

“Why all this cruelty? If they asked, I would have tried to source the trees but someone who pulls out a tree with a tag carrying the names of all the children who contributed to the project is a dumb ass and stupid,” Borg Manche said in an outburst on Facebook.