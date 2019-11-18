Infrastructure Malta continues to ignore stop order over works in Żebbuġ valley

The tit-for-tat between two government agencies over road works in Wied Qirda continues as Infrastructure Malta insists the job is to restore a public road that collapsed.

The roads agency over the weekend ignored a stop order issued by the Environment and Resources Authority to halt all works in the Żebbuġ valley.

ERA insisted the works were not covered neither by a planning permit, nor by an environmental permit.

However, Infrastructure Malta ordered its contractor to continue with the works, pouring concrete into a large hole dug up in the ground.

On Monday, ERA officers were once again on site to deliver a stop order but the roads agency has insisted that emergency works to ensure the safety of public roads did not require a permit.

In comments to the national broadcaster, TVM, Infrastructure Malta said the road had collapsed during last week’s storm and work was needed to strengthen and rebuild it.

Environmentalists, including Żebbuġ local councillor Steve Zammit Lupi, have criticised the works, warning they were creating an environmental disaster in the valley.