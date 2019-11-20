[WATCH] Angry protestors surround Justice Minister's car outside Parliament

menu

karl_azzopardi
20 November 2019, 8:05pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Protestors surrounded Owen Bonnici's ministerial car outside Parliament
Angry protestors surrounded Owen Bonnici's ministerial car as it tried to drive away from Parliament on Wednesday evening as an otherwise peaceful demonstration turned noisy and rough.

Protestors were gathered outside Parliament after having attended a protest call by NGO Repubblika in the aftermath of Yorgen Fenech's arrest this morning. Protestors called for the removal of Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici inside the ministerial car as it slowly made its way out of the angry crowd
But the noisy protest turned rough when the Justice Minister and Parliamentary Secretary Aaron Farrugia exited Parliament and entered a ministerial car. Protestors surrounded the vehicle and banged on it as police looked on, unable to control the angry crowd.

Protest placards were placed on the vehicle, which was prevented from driving away. Protestors shouted "corrupt, corrupt", "mafia", "out", and called for justice to be served.

After several intense minutes the car finally drove away. At one point former PN leader Simon Busuttil tried to pacify the crowd to allow the car free passage.

A female police officer was injured after the car drove onto her leg in the midst of the melee.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
