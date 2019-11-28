Union warns political parties not to flare people's outrage

Union Haddiema Maltin warned political parties not to push the people towards the precipice of wrath and appealed for both major parties to refrain from encouraging the mobilisation of individuals.

"The protests so far have always been organised by voluntary organisations and they should remain the ones to do so," the union said in a statement on Thursday.

The union also appealed to President George Vella to pass on their message to the political parties as the paternal figure during the current national crisis, it said.

"The debate on the current political crisis should take place before the same debate is held in the European parliament," the union said as it appealed for all individuals to keep calm during this time.