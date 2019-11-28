menu
BREAKING New development: Keith Schembri privy to Security Service details on Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma in multiple meetings

Union warns political parties not to flare people's outrage

UHM said that while heads should not get heated, a debate on the current 'national crisis' should be held in Malta before it's held in Europe

david_hudson
28 November 2019, 5:31pm
by David Hudson
UHM asked President George Vella to pass on the message that political rallies at this juncture could prove dangerous
UHM asked President George Vella to pass on the message that political rallies at this juncture could prove dangerous

Union Haddiema Maltin warned political parties not to push the people towards the precipice of wrath and appealed for both major parties to refrain from encouraging the mobilisation of individuals.

"The protests so far have always been organised by voluntary organisations and they should remain the ones to do so," the union said in a statement on Thursday.

The union also appealed to President George Vella to pass on their message to the political parties as the paternal figure during the current national crisis, it said. 

"The debate on the current political crisis should take place before the same debate is held in the European parliament," the union said as it appealed for all individuals to keep calm during this time.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in National
National Book Prize ceremony cancelled over 'heavy shadow' of Muscat's office
National

National Book Prize ceremony cancelled over 'heavy shadow' of Muscat's office
David Hudson
Union warns political parties not to flare people's outrage
National

Union warns political parties not to flare people's outrage
David Hudson
Keith Schembri attended multiple Security Service briefings in which Fenech-Theuma link was discussed
National

Keith Schembri attended multiple Security Service briefings in which Fenech-Theuma link was discussed
Matthew Vella
Opposition leader goes to the President
National

Opposition leader goes to the President
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.