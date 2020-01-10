Townsquare Sliema to resume with excavation works following PA approval

Excavation works will resume at the Townsquare project site in Sliema after the Planning Authority approved the revised plans, the company said.

The developers said that excavation works will be carried out with the “latest equipment”, helping to minimise noise and keeping dust to a minimum.

The equipment has been used successfully for the University Residence Hub outside Mater Dei Hospital, project CEO Peter Diacono said.

He added that a new application for a lifestyle business hotel has been submitted, located in a building earmarked for office space.

“Our market research revealed room for a new breed of business hotel in Sliema and this establishment will complement our living, retail, food and business spaces,” Diacono said. The footprint of the project’s built-up area will remain the same.

The public spaces will include open-air avenues, gardens and a central piazza, making Townsquare the largest pedestrian zone in Sliema’s town centre, the developers said.

“Townsquare will also start restoration works on the historical Villa Drago and its surrounding garden,” Diacono added.