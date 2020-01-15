Updated | Cabinet: Zammit Lewis gets justice, Byron Camilleri home affairs, Evarist Bartolo foreign, Bonnici education

Updated at 9am with Rosianne Cutajar appointment

Edward Zammit Lewis will replace Owen Bonnici as justice minister and Byron Camilleri will take over from Michael Farrugia at home affairs in two of the most sensitive ministries in Robert Abela's new Cabinet.

The changes signal Abela's intent of stamping his authority on the renewed administration after being sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday. The changes were reported by sister online site Illum.

MaltaToday is also informed that Bonnici could be move into the education portfolio, with Evarist Bartolo now placed as foreign minister.

Home affairs is particularly critical in the wake of criticism at the police force's inertia to investigate serious allegations of money laundering by people in power. The police also came in for strong criticism, not least by Abela himself, over the manner in which they handled the investigation into former chief of staff Keith Schembri after he was implicated in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Byron Camilleri, who served as Labour Party Whip in Parliament after the 2017 election, has now been tasked to captain the sensitive ministry, which Abela has pledged to devote more attention to. This will be Camilleri's first ministerial posting.

Zammit Lewis returned to Cabinet last summer as equality minister after Helena Dalli was nominated as Malta’s choice for European Commissioner. Zammit Lewis faces the task of aligning Malta to the proposals of the Venice Commission.

Ian Borg, the incumbent transport minister, posted a photo on Facebook suggesting he will retain his portfolio:

Rosianne Cutajar for equality, reforms, good governance

Zammit Lewis will have under his wing Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, who joins Cabinet for the first time as parliamentary secretary for equality, reforms and good governance.

The Qormi MP has been a vociferous voice on equality issues, not least women's rights, and also piloted the law introducing crematoriums in Malta, during the outgoing legislature.

On Monday Robert Abela met with members of the Labour parliamentary group, as he began appointing ministers and parliamentary secretaries to form his cabinet.

This was Abela’s first full day in office after being sworn in as prime minister on Monday.