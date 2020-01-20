menu

‘You should have seen it coming,’ independent MP tells Justyne Caruana

Independent MP Marlene Farrugia says it is a pity that Cabinet lost a female member but it was wrong for a minister’s husband to investigate the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder

kurt_sansone
20 January 2020, 12:06pm
by Kurt Sansone
Independent MP Marlene Farrugia
Independent MP Marlene Farrugia

Justyne Caruana’s resignation is a pity for the Cabinet and the country but the ex-Gozo minister should have seen it coming, Marlene Farrugia said.

The independent MP said the resignation was inevitable because it was always wrong to have a minister’s husband take on a prominent role in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Farrugia was speaking in Parliament on Monday morning during a debate on a motion to approve Parliament’s financial plan.

Caruana resigned after her husband, Silvio Valletta, a former deputy police chief, was linked to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. Valletta has denied wrongdoing.

“I am sorry for Justyne but you should have seen it coming… it was wrong to have a minister’s husband involved in the murder investigation and this has now led to personal consequences, left an impact on the number of women in Cabinet and leaves open the question as to whether police murder investigations are vitiated,” Farrugia said.

READ ALSO: Robert Abela accepts Justyne Caruana’s resignation from Gozo minister

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Chamber of Commerce welcomes Robert Abela’s attention to good governance
National

Chamber of Commerce welcomes Robert Abela’s attention to good governance
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Prime Minister says Caruana’s resignation is example of ethical conduct expected of his MPs
National

[WATCH] Prime Minister says Caruana’s resignation is example of ethical conduct expected of his MPs
Massimo Costa
‘You should have seen it coming,’ independent MP tells Justyne Caruana
National

‘You should have seen it coming,’ independent MP tells Justyne Caruana
Kurt Sansone
Anton Refalo awaits his fate after Gozo minister’s resignation
National

Anton Refalo awaits his fate after Gozo minister’s resignation
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.