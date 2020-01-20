‘You should have seen it coming,’ independent MP tells Justyne Caruana

Justyne Caruana’s resignation is a pity for the Cabinet and the country but the ex-Gozo minister should have seen it coming, Marlene Farrugia said.

The independent MP said the resignation was inevitable because it was always wrong to have a minister’s husband take on a prominent role in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Farrugia was speaking in Parliament on Monday morning during a debate on a motion to approve Parliament’s financial plan.

Caruana resigned after her husband, Silvio Valletta, a former deputy police chief, was linked to murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. Valletta has denied wrongdoing.

“I am sorry for Justyne but you should have seen it coming… it was wrong to have a minister’s husband involved in the murder investigation and this has now led to personal consequences, left an impact on the number of women in Cabinet and leaves open the question as to whether police murder investigations are vitiated,” Farrugia said.

