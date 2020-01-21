menu

Two police forming part of Prime Minister’s security detail removed

The two officers were transferred back to the police traffic branch which is currently being investigated after a whistleblower alleged widespread abuse • Whistleblower alleges witch hunt to identify him

kurt_sansone
21 January 2020, 6:29pm
by Kurt Sansone
Allegations made by a whistleblower of widespread abuse by officers in the police traffic branch are being probed
Allegations made by a whistleblower of widespread abuse by officers in the police traffic branch are being probed

Two police officers serving as security detail with the Prime Minister were removed from their posting this morning after allegations surfaced of possible wrongdoing.

The two officers were transferred back to the police traffic branch, where they served before their OPM posting.

MaltaToday understands that the traffic branch is currently being investigated after a whistleblower alleged widespread abuse by several police officers.

The two men were removed after the Office of the Prime Minister was informed of the ongoing internal police investigation.

The information came to light this afternoon after an anonymous email, presumably sent by the whistleblower, was received by several media houses and MPs, including Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In the email, the person claimed that upon removal, the two officers were informed of the widespread investigation taking place of the traffic branch, which prompted them to raise the alarm.

The email claims that efforts were underway by some individuals within the police force to try and identify the whistleblower.

The email containing the claims was published by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi on his Facebook wall.

In a two-sentence statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the police said the allegations that appeared on social media related to the traffic branch are being investigated.

“The police force started investigating the allegations the moment it received them,” the statement read.

Asked about the development this evening, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he had inherited the security detail and the moment the allegations were brought to his attention, he took action to have the two officers removed.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
[WATCH] Police commissioner will be chosen after public call
National

[WATCH] Police commissioner will be chosen after public call
Karl Azzopardi
Two police forming part of Prime Minister’s security detail removed
National

Two police forming part of Prime Minister’s security detail removed
Kurt Sansone
Manipulation of Pieter Omtzigt's Wikipedia page does not constitute 'criminal act'
National

Manipulation of Pieter Omtzigt's Wikipedia page does not constitute 'criminal act'
David Hudson
Comino ferry operator granted exclusive permit was sole bidder for service
National

Comino ferry operator granted exclusive permit was sole bidder for service
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.