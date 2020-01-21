Two police forming part of Prime Minister’s security detail removed

Two police officers serving as security detail with the Prime Minister were removed from their posting this morning after allegations surfaced of possible wrongdoing.

The two officers were transferred back to the police traffic branch, where they served before their OPM posting.

MaltaToday understands that the traffic branch is currently being investigated after a whistleblower alleged widespread abuse by several police officers.

The two men were removed after the Office of the Prime Minister was informed of the ongoing internal police investigation.

The information came to light this afternoon after an anonymous email, presumably sent by the whistleblower, was received by several media houses and MPs, including Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In the email, the person claimed that upon removal, the two officers were informed of the widespread investigation taking place of the traffic branch, which prompted them to raise the alarm.

The email claims that efforts were underway by some individuals within the police force to try and identify the whistleblower.

The email containing the claims was published by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi on his Facebook wall.

In a two-sentence statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the police said the allegations that appeared on social media related to the traffic branch are being investigated.

“The police force started investigating the allegations the moment it received them,” the statement read.

Asked about the development this evening, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he had inherited the security detail and the moment the allegations were brought to his attention, he took action to have the two officers removed.