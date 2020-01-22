menu

Criminal complaint filed against Infrastructure Malta over Wied Qirda works

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola asks the police to investigate the roads agency CEO Frederick Azzopardi over breach of environmental laws

22 January 2020, 11:49am
by Kurt Sansone
Arnold Cassola (right) has filed a criminal complaint asking the police to investigate roads agency CEO Frederick Azzopardi over environmental breaches in Wied Qirda works
Arnold Cassola has filed a criminal complaint with the police over illegal works carried out by Infrastructure Malta on the valley bed in Wied Qirda, Żebbuġ.

The complaint refers to unauthorised works carried out by the roads agency where the country path was widened and tarmacked over, and the topography of the valley was changed. 

Cassola asked the police to investigate and prosecute Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi for breach of environmental laws.

The complainant said all works in the sensitive valley were done without a permit. The agency had also ignored a stop order issued by the Environment and Resources Authority.

The agency is appealing the stop order. 

"These actions are a breach of the Environment Protection Act. It is clear that there is an air of impunity when it comes to environmental crimes. It is inconceivable to see how a public official like Fredrick Azzopardi can authorise works in a protected valley which is a Special Area of Conservation without the required permits from ERA. This is the law of the bulldozer. He should be made to remedy the damage at his own expense, and not expect the taxpayer to pay for this environmental attack," Cassola said.

