Civil service head granted access to security committee since 2001

The civil service head has been serving as secretary for the security committee since 2001, a statement by the Principal Permanent Secretary’s office said.

The secretary to the cabinet and head of civil service had been made secretary to the security committee by former prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami.

During the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday morning, head of the Malta Security Services Joseph Bugeja said that Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar used to be present at Security Committee meetings. However, he specified that Cutajar would not be present for security briefings with the Prime Minister, which are distinct from meetings of the security committee.

Therese Comodini Cachia, a lawyer to the Caruana Galizia family, asked Bugeja to clarify whether former foreign affairs minister Carmelo Abela and principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar were members of the committee.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar said that between 2001 and 2004, civil service head J.R. Grima had served as secretary to the board. Godwin Grima also served in the same position between 2004 to 2013.

The two were succeeded by Mario Cutajar, who continues to occupy the role till today.

“The Opposition leader was always present in the security committee meetings,” the statement read.

The security committee oversees the work of the Security Service.