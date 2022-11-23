menu

EU hit by cyber attack from pro-Kremlin’s group Killnet

The European Union suffers a cyber attack by a pro-Kremlin group after MEPs voted to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

marianna_calleja
23 November 2022, 8:01pm
by Marianna Calleja
(File photo)
(File photo)

A "sophisticated" hack on the European Parliament website on Wednesday caused service disruptions just seconds after MEPs voted to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The attack is a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, in which servers are bombarded with a large quantity of traffic in an effort to prevent internet users from accessing websites.

Hacking organisations employ DDoS assaults to disrupt communications and create havoc. This became a go-to tool for Russian hacktivist organisations like Killnet, particularly as a means of protest against political decisions made in European nations to help Ukraine in the conflict. 

In fact, European Union Vice President Eva Kaili told Politico that the EU has a strong indication this hack is from Killnet. 

Belgium's national cybersecurity centre also confirmed that there's an investigation at EU level but couldn't provide further information on the matter.

The European Parliament's website was attacked just hours after the parliament voted on Wednesday to pass a resolution designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

On Twitter, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that a pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

However, EU IT experts are doing a good job pushing back against it & protecting all network systems. 

EU hit by cyber attack from pro-Kremlin’s group Killnet

“This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini,” concluded Metsola.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.