Biden and Harris announce presidential re-election bid

United States President Joe Biden, together with vice-president Kamala Harris, have formally launched their re-election campaign, by asking Americans to give them another four years “to finish what they started.”

Biden chose to launch his campaign on the fourth anniversary of his return to politics, by posting a nostalgic video on Twitter of his Presidential run following the defeat of President Donald Trump in 2020.

Together with Harris, the highest-ranking woman and person of colour in American politics, Biden’s campaign is already resting comfortably on similar themes as the previous election.

Appealing to the nation’s ideals within the spectre of Donald Trump and the Republicans, in his first video Biden warned against “MAGA extremists” who he says are “dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love.”

However, with his slogan, “finish the job,” Biden will probably also be promoting his administration’s achievements during his time as President.

That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

While America is not expecting any major Democratic challengers to face Biden, at 80, Biden is the nation’s oldest president is not exactly the most popular either.

In fact, in recent surveys, most Americans have shown little enthusiasm for another Biden run.

From the ongoing war in Ukraine to a somewhat uncertain economy, Biden’s re-election could prove new hurdles. Major American media revealed a few months ago how Biden’s top advisers had been building the President’s 2024 run, with efforts to stand up the campaign intensifying in the days ahead of this announcement.