President Biden calls for global unity in support of Ukraine at UN

US President Joe Biden urged world leaders to stand in solidarity with Ukraine when addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence," President Biden said, prompting applause from the assembly. "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?"

Biden's speech at the annual UNGA gathering was the focal point of his three-day visit to New York, which includes meetings with leaders from five Central Asian nations, as well as counterparts from Israel and Brazil.

The President's message emphasised the pivotal role of international support for Ukraine, asserting that the world must send a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Western alliance remains steadfast.

However, Biden's unwavering stance on Ukraine has not been without criticism, particularly from Republicans calling for reduced US expenditure on the Ukrainian conflict.

Former President Donald Trump, currently the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, had promised swift action to end the war if returned to power.

Trump has expressed scepticism about the US engagement with traditional allies like NATO and has maintained a favourable view of Putin.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a prominent Republican figure, questioned the wisdom of the US providing substantial military aid to Ukraine. In response to this criticism, President Biden argued that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 blatantly violated the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, specifically the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Biden's address echoed the sentiments expressed earlier by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who described Russia's invasion as a "nexus of horror."