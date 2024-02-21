UK sanctions Russian prison chiefs after Navalny death

The UK has frozen the assets of six Russian prison bosses in charge of the Arctic penal colony where opposition leader Alexei Navalny died.

They will also be banned from travelling to the UK, which the Foreign Office says is the first country to impose sanctions over his death.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said those responsible for Navalny's "brutal treatment" would be held accountable.

But there has been criticism that the latest sanctions do not go far enough.

Western leaders say the blame for Navalny's death lies with the Russian authorities, including President Vladimir Putin.

The US has also announced it will be unveiling its own package of sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death and the ongoing war in Ukraine on Friday.

The British government has called for Navalny's body to be released to his family immediately and for a full and transparent investigation to take place.

Those sanctioned by the UK are:

Col Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin - head of the penal colony

Lt Col Sergey Nikolaevich Korzhov - deputy head

Lt Col Vasily Alexandrovich Vydrin - deputy head

Lt Col Vladimir Ivanovich Pilipchik - deputy head

Lt Col Aleksandr Vladimirovich Golyakov - deputy head

Col Aleksandr Valerievich Obraztsov - deputy head