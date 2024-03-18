Putin claims fifth term victory in Russian presidential election

In a landslide victory, Vladimir Putin secures his fifth term as the President of Russia, as per Russian exit polls, capturing a staggering 87% of the vote.

The election, however, faced criticism for lack of credible opposition candidates, with the Kremlin maintaining tight control over Russia's political landscape, media, and electoral process.

During a post-election news conference, Putin reiterated his commitment to continue the war in Ukraine. He also asserted that Russian democracy holds more legitimacy compared to the United States, citing concerns over mail-in voting, which he claimed could be manipulated for as little as $10 per vote.

Despite ongoing conflicts and international scrutiny, voting took place in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Crimea. The overall turnout was reported at 74%.

In response to Putin's victory, supporters of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny staged protests, expressing discontent with the electoral process.

Long queues of voters were observed in major cities and outside foreign embassies, reflecting the significance of this election both domestically and internationally.