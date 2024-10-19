Drone hits Netanyahu’s home as Hezbollah rockets target northern Israel

A drone has been “launched towards” the private home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the town of Caesarea, his office confirmed.

Hezbollah launched three drones, one of which struck Netanyahu’s residence, while the other two were intercepted by Israeli defences

The prime minister and his wife were not present at the location, and there were no injuries reported.

Air raid sirens were triggered across Israel, including in the main city of Tel Aviv.

In September, Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile aimed at Ben Gurion Airport as Netanyahu’s plane was landing, although that missile was also intercepted.

This drone attack is part of a broader pattern, with over 100 rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel recently, with the recent one resulting in one fatality and at least 13 injuries.

In response to this, Israel has continued its military operations targeting locations within Lebanon that it associates with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

On Saturday, Lebanon's health ministry reported that two individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Jounieh, a Christian-majority town situated north of Beirut.

Israel also said Saturday it killed Hezbollah’s deputy commander in the southern town of Bint Jbeil. The army said Nasser Rashid supervised attacks against Israel

In Lebanon, the health ministry said an Israeli airstrike on Saturday hit a vehicle on a main highway north of Beirut, killing two people. It was unclear who was in the car when it was struck.