Israel strikes Yemen airport after Houthi missile hits near Tel Aviv

The Israeli military has announced that it bombed Sana’a International Airport and other civilian areas in Yemen on Tuesday, claiming they were used by the Iran-backed Houthi group for military operations.

“This is another example of the Houthi terrorist organisation’s use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist operations,” an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said in a statement.

The attack came just two days after a missile fired from Yemen landed near Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. The missile, launched by the Houthis, avoided Israel’s air defences and injured at least six people.

Several airlines cancelled flights in response, and Israeli leaders quickly promised a strong reply.

The Houthis, who are supported by Iran and control much of northwestern Yemen including the capital, have launched several rockets and drones at Israel in recent months. They say these actions are part of a campaign to support Palestinians and stop the war in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Israeli fighter jets struck the main airport in Sana’a, which serves as a vital link for over 20 million people living in Houthi-held areas. The IDF claimed that the airport was used by the Houthis to move weapons and fighters. It said the strike led “to its complete shutdown”.

Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, posted a warning on social media before the attack.

“We call upon you to evacuate the airport area, Sana’a International Airport, immediately and warn everyone in your vicinity of the need to evacuate this area immediately,” he said. “Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger.”

In addition to the airport, Israel also bombed a power station and a concrete factory, which it accused the Houthis of using to build tunnels and military structures.

The day before, Israeli fighter jets had also attacked the port city of Hudaydah and a nearby factory, killing at least four people and injuring more than thirty, according to the health ministry run by the Houthi-led government.

Following the missile strike near Tel Aviv, the Houthis have declared what they call an “air blockade” on Israel, warning they will continue to target Israeli airports.

The full scale of the damage to Sana’a International Airport remains unclear.