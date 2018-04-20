Around 40 injured in Austria train accident

At least 40 people slightly injured as two passenger trains crashed while being coupled together at the main station n the Austrian city of Salzburg early on Friday, the police say.

The incident occurred at around 4.45am local time when one train slammed too hard into another as they were being coupled together, a police spokesman said.

“A Nightjet (train) was stopped at platform 4 and in a coupling procedure another train drove into it from behind,” the spokesman added.

He said the number of injuries was not expected to rise significantly.

A passenger published pictures of the trains, showing officials at the scene, on Twitter.