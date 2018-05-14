One dead and 10 injured in attack on Indonesia police station

A bomb attack on a police headquarters in Surabaya has killed one person and injured at least 10, a day after a wave of deadly blasts in the Indonesian city.

The blast occurred at 8:50am, according to East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera. Four policemen and sic other people were injured when they caught up in the blast. Authorities also said a young girl was amongst the group but survived the attack.

CCTV footage from the scene appears to show a motorcycle driving up to the police station car park, with a man driving and a woman at the back. They then detonated the explosives at a security checkpoint.

“This is the act of cowards, undignified and barbaric,” President Joko Widodo said on Monday, addressing both the three-pronged attack on Sunday and those on the police station on Monday morning. He said he would make sure that a new anti-terrorism law was pass through parliament by next month to combat the networks of Islamic militants in Indonesia.

It comes after another family carried out bomb attacks on three churches on Sunday.

The Islamic State group has said it was behind those attacks.

It was not yet clear whether the latest attacks were connected to deadly blasts on Sunday.

Frans Barung Mangera could not yet identify the four attackers, and revised an earlier report that two bombers carried out the bombing.

"A child who was with them, an eight-year-old girl... has been taken to the hospital," he said.

The latest attack follows four separate suicide bombings in Indonesia's second largest city on Sunday.

Three took place at churches in Surabaya, carried out parents and their children.

The death toll from the church bombings rose to 13 overnight, when an eight-year-old victim died from organ failure. Forty-three others were wounded.

Police have said the family were among hundreds of Indonesians who had returned from Syria, where IS has been fighting government forces. No details were given about the family's alleged involvement in that conflict.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim-majority country, has seen a resurgence of Islamist militancy in recent months. Authorities on Monday said police, backed by military forces, would increase security across the country.