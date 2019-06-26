Sea Watch 3 captain defies Italian port blockade

Sea Watch 3 has entered Italian territorial waters defying Italy’s port blockade in a bid to disembark 42 rescued migrants at Lampedusa.

The decision to defy the Italian authorities was taken by the ship’s captain Carola Rackete on Wednesday afternoon.

It comes 24 hours after the European Court of Human Rights rejected an appeal by the migrants to demand that Italy allow them to disembark.

🔴🔴”Ho deciso di entrare in porto a Lampedusa. So cosa rischio ma i 42 naufraghi a bordo sono allo stremo. Li porto in salvo”.



In 14 gg nessuna soluzione politica e giuridica è stata possibile, l’Europa ci ha abbandonati.



La ns Comandante non ha scelta.https://t.co/MltJ2RME4F — Sea-Watch Italy (@SeaWatchItaly) June 26, 2019

The migrants have been on board the ship for two weeks, circling just outside territorial waters off Lampedusa.

Rackete and her crew could face a €50,000 fine, criminal action and the confiscation of the vessel as a result of Italy’s harsh law.

She said that after 14 days “no political and judicial solution was found” and insisted that “Europe has abandoned us”.

The migrants were rescued off Libya on 12 June and Sea Watch 3 refused to take them back to the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Libya is deemed to be unsafe by the UN, in the wake of ongoing internal conflict.