[WATCH] Istanbul rocked by powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake

İstanbul'da deprem anında bir bina böyle sallandı https://t.co/pcTklJmT5V pic.twitter.com/QRQOps9Kv4 — soL Haber (@solhaberportali) September 26, 2019

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has hit Istanbul, causing momentary panic among the city’s residents.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the quake struck in the Marmara Sea, southwest of Istanbul, at 1pm CEST (2pm GMT +3).

Witnesses felt buildings shake in the city, with reports saying some offices and schools were evacuated,

Videos posted on social media appear to show a tall buiding sway from side to side due to the force of the tremor.

Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, said on Twitter that there have till now not been any reports of people injured.

The earthquake was preceded by another 2.9 magnitude tremor which struck today at 11am CEST (12pm GMT+3), and by a 4.6 magnitude temblor which hit southwest Istanbul on Monday morning.

Turkey, which is fundamentally prone to earthquake because of its geographic location, has suffered devastating earthquake in the past.

An earthquake near Istanbul in 1999 left over 17,000 dead in the wider region.