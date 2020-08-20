Coca-Cola in Malta launches first new campaign since lockdown: 'Open Like Never Before'
New advertising campaign starts with a moving manifesto for change by George The Poet
Coca-Cola in Malta has launched it's new campaign, Open Like Never Before, it's first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Open Like Never Before, created and developed by 72andSunny Amsterdam, marks a time of cultural and social change. It begins with a manifesto written specifically for Coca-Cola by award-winning spoken word artist, George The Poet.
That manifesto is founded in the promise of new possibilities discovered through lockdown and calls on us all to be “open, like never before” and to appreciate all that we have around us. The words of George encourage us to be “open to change”, to appreciate things from a new perspective and to find opportunities in this 'new normal'.
“Open Like Never Before” is founded in the belief that we do not have to go ‘back’ to normal. Instead, we can all move forward and make the world not just different, but better. It supports and celebrates our retail partners too, including local hotels, cafes and restaurants, many of whom will be reopening their doors to communities after a very challenging time for the industry, but who have always been at the heart of our social fabric,” Public Affairs and Communication Manager for GSD Marketing, Stephen Bonnici said.
The manifesto launch will be followed by a sustained programme of in-market activities throughout the year into 2021. Many of these will focus on supporting local hotels, cafes and restaurants who are the lifeblood of local communities and are now reopening their doors.
Coca-Cola temporarily suspended all planned marketing activity in April, redirecting resources towards communities and supporting its most affected retail partners. Alongside its bottling partners and The Coca-Cola Foundation, the company pledged to donate more than $100m globally to organisations leading local relief efforts. In Malta, the Coca-Cola system supported the Ministry of Health by donating over 9,000 masks and also supported in kind the Food Aid project and health workers working in testing centres.