Halloween is a little more exciting this year
Halloween is approaching and Meridianbet have a super offer for you this year
Halloween, All Hallow’s Eve or All Saints’ Eve, however you would like to refer to it, is steadily approaching, which means two things: dressing up in your spookiest attire is mandatory and Meridianbet is offering a super promotion.
Want to know more?
Here’s how it works. The Halloween promotion is available to all registered users and therefore, signing up to Meridianbet would be your first step.
Next, make a deposit of at least €5 on 31 October, or Halloween night if you dare! Grab yourself some pumpkin punch and witch finger cookies and place some bets. By Sunday the 1 of November, you’ll be receiving a 15% bonus all the way up until 5pm CET.
It’s important though, that the full amount of your deposit is paid on no other day than Halloween, in order to receive the bonus. Also, focus on sports betting with at least three matches per ticket, with a total odd of 3.0 or more per ticket and you’re golden.
What are you waiting for? Make your Halloween a little less terrifying and a little more exciting by signing registering for Meridianbet today.
Note: the maximum bonus to be claimed from the Halloween promotion is €100. System tickets, bonus money and tickets for Turbo Cash cannot be used in this promotion.
Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/132/2007. Play responsibly. For more help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18. Terms and conditions apply.