May the balls be with you!
The EuroMillions balls, we mean. Here’s why you should take a chance and play with YoMillions this May...
We heard, through the grapevine, that May is rather lucky for past EuroMillions players. Are you going to carry on the trend?
Here are some quick May lottery facts you may like to know if you’re looking to take a chance this month...
First of all, there have been no less than a whopping 32 jackpot winners in May, since 2004.
Secondly, the first EuroMillions winner to take home millions in May was a lucky ticket holder, who hailed from France. The delighted person took home no less than €25,000,000!
Had you also heard that recently, in May 2016, a Portughese player celebrated winnings of over €60,000,000?
Yes, you read correctly.
Is it your turn to be May’s lucky winner of 2018? Maybe you’re feeling a tad inspired after watching the Solo Star Wars movie? Maybe you’re a tiny bit superstitious and are looking to wait till the 29th, as there’s the full moon coming up.
In any of the above scenarios, your best bet is playing YoMillions.
Looking to fund your wildest dreams? Here’s how to go about it.
First of all, get your numbers ready. To play for the EuroMillions, all you have to do is:
- Choose five nunbers between 1 and 50, as well as two additional numbers between 1 and 12 in the bonus section.
- Take a second to absorb that the jackpot is approximately €57,000,000!
- Hop over to YoMillions and subscribe. (Tip: this makes winning easier as you’ll have more chances to win a multi-million Euro jackpot by subscribing)
- Play the EuroMillions. After all, May has been a lucky month for past EuroMillions players.
Oh and always remember, to have fun (and check your ticket for the winning numbers!)