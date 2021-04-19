Malta to host U19 European championship in 2023

The UEFA Executive Committee has chosen Malta as the host country for the 2023 Under-19 European championship.

The Malta FA said that it will be looking to build on the successful organisation of the UEFA Under-17 European championship hosted in Malta seven years ago, in 2014.

With the support of the government, the MFA said the existing and new infrastructure that will be used to host the tournament will certainly be given a boost which will also benefit the domestic football scene.

In his first reaction on the decision, MFA President Bjorn Vassallo expressed his satisfaction at Malta being chosen as the host country for the competition.

“In these challenging times for all, this decision by the UEFA Executive Committee provides us with a great opportunity to project Maltese football beyond our shores, as we did in 2014,” he said.

England emerged as champions when the Under-14 European championship was held in Malta in 2014.

The matches were played at three venues – Ta’ Qali National Stadium, Hibs Stadium, and the Gozo Stadium.