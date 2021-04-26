Testing Lazio’s streak at Stadio Olimpico tonight

This Monday, AC Milan will be heading down to Stadio Olimpico in Rome, to face Lazio, in a high-pressure match that could either burst Lazio’s bubble, or cause Milan to start from scratch.

In the space of seven days, AC Milan have won two consecutive games, sneaking up from the lower-mid table all the way to the outside of the European spots, in the process. As they did so, the team also quashed fears with regards to Sinisa Mihajlovic’s future as head coach.

Stefano Pioli’s men have been the epitome of inconsistency this season. That being said, their challenging moments have come away from home. While back-to-back wins at home to Sassuolo and Chievo is hardly the most impressive, it is, undoubtedly, a step forward. As a result, Milan are unbeaten in three matches, but that run will definitely be tested by a trip to Rome to face none other than Lazio.

While home form sees Lazio sitting in sixth place, all their visitors are languishing towards the bottom of the league table. Is that merely a coincidence?

As such, Milan should present Lazio with the greatest threat to their undefeated home record, as it stands. That being said, the Rossoneri aren’t exactly going from strength to strength right now. In truth, neither teams can afford a loss in their meeting this weekend, at Stadio Olimipico in Rome. A Lazio loss would ruin their Olimpico streak, and a loss for Milan, it would mean starting all over again only this time, there’s more pressure.

