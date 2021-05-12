Inter and Roma go head-to-head in third-to-last Serie A matchday

Crowned champions of Italy last week after an 11-year title drought, Inter Milan go into this game with 85 points after destroying Sampdoria 5-1 at Stadio San Siro on Saturday, whilst Roma currently sits at 7th place with 58 points, following a 5-0 win over Crotone.

Inter vs Roma’s overall head-to-head record is proof of Roma’s overall impressive run against Inter. Roma has won 31% of games compared to Inter’s win rate of 24%. Today’s game will be the 88th meeting between the two teams in Milan, where Inter won 44 times compared to Roma’s 15. Could Roma make it 16? Or will it be the 45th win for Inter against Roma in Milan?.

There were six changes from Inter coach Conte’s first-choice XI over the weekend against Sampdoria, so we would expect the other half of the roster to get the starting nod today.

Since Inter has already won the Serie A title and the complete first-choice XI will be reserved to attempt to heap further misery on big time rivals Juventus on Saturday, should Roma still expect a typically highly-charged encounter this evening?

Today's match will be Inter coach Antonio Conte’s 100th game in charge of the Nerazzurri and could pick up his 63rd win against Roma this week.

Roma is now counting down the days until the José Mourinho era officially begins. The team has already announced that there will be a managerial change at the end of the season, with Jose Mourinho waiting to take charge of the Wolves in the summer.

With Inter playing without any pressure and both teams scoring five over the weekend, goals surely seem to be on the cards. There might not be a great sense of urgency ahead of Matchday 36, but that doesn't necessarily mean it’s not going to be an intense one.

