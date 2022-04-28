Football’s super-agent Raiola fights for his life after press prematurely announces death

Despite numerous international reports, spokespersons for football agent Mino Raiola have confirmed he has not died.

Mino Raiola’s right-hand man José Fortes said that “he is in a bad situation, but he has not died.”

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dr. Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, spoke to news portal Ansa on Mino Raiola’s condition. “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”.

Mino Raiola official statement: “Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate”. 🚨



Respect.



Incredible what happened today. pic.twitter.com/uXSpqpwbyq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2022

The 54-year-old super-agent was hospitalised in Milan back in January, and underwent very delicate surgery, but the nature of the illness was not revealed.

He has represented some of the biggest names in the sport, with the likes Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, Marco Verratti and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all employing his services.

Raiola rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most, if not, the most influential football agents in the modern era.

