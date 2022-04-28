menu

Football’s super-agent Raiola fights for his life after press prematurely announces death

Raiola represented some of the biggest names in the sport, with the likes Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, Marco Verratti and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all employing his services

28 April 2022, 1:59pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Mino Raiola with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Despite numerous international reports, spokespersons for football agent Mino Raiola have confirmed he has not died.

Mino Raiola’s right-hand man José Fortes said that “he is in a bad situation, but he has not died.”

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dr. Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, spoke to news portal Ansa on Mino Raiola’s condition. “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”.

The 54-year-old super-agent was hospitalised in Milan back in January, and underwent very delicate surgery, but the nature of the illness was not revealed.

Raiola rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most, if not, the most influential football agents in the modern era.

