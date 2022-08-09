Gzira crash out of UEFA Europa Conference League

Gzira’s journey in the UEFA Europa Conference came to a bitter end on Tuesday evening as they lost 0-4 to Wolfsberger AC.

The Maroons were hopeful after drawing 0-0 to the Austrian team last week away from home.

Two first half goals by Wolfsberger’s Baribo and Baumgartner practically sealed the win in the first half for the Austrian team.

As the game went on, the match got harder for Gzira, with Zach Scerri receiving a second-yellow card in the second half. Their nightmare got worse when Jefferson also received a second-yellow card for hitting his opponent.

After a Gzira’s Bohrer fouled a Wolfsberger player in his own box, Thorsten Rocher converted from the spot to make it 0-3.

In the closing stages of the match, Augustin Boakye beat the Gzira keeper to make 0-4.

Wolfsberger will now face either Molde of Norway or Kisvard of Hungary. The Norwegian team are currently favorites to go through, currently leading the two-leg knockout with an aggregate score of 3-0.