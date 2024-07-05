Maltese football teams in Europe to get €10,000 for every stage they advance

VisitMalta has promised to award Maltese football teams playing in Europe €10,000 for every stage they advance in their respective competitions.

The local teams set to benefit from this incentive include Ħamrun Spartans Football Club in the UEFA Champions League, Floriana Football Club, Sliema Wanderers Football Club, and Marsaxlokk Football Club in the UEFA Europa Conference League, Birkirkara Football Club’s women’s team in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Luxol St Andrews in the UEFA Futsal Champions League, and Valletta Football Club in the UEFA Youth League.

These teams will feature the VisitMalta brand on the kits they will wear in UEFA competitions.

These details were announced at a press conference by the Minister for Tourism and Public Cleanliness, Clayton Bartolo, in the presence of the CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, Carlo Micallef, and officials from the respective clubs.

Bartolo remarked the increase in incentives for teams competing in UEFA tournaments is a clear indication of how, as a country, “nothing can stop us from achieving more success in the sports world.”

"Our geographical size should never be a barrier to the aspirations of Maltese sports. Instead, we should be more proactive in encouraging more sports ventures to go beyond our shores, promote our country, and, above all, achieve the desired success," remarked Clayton Bartolo.

In recent years, VisitMalta has supported local football teams participating in official UEFA competitions through a financial incentive of €10,000.

VisitMalta is the official tourism portal for the Maltese Islands, managed by the Malta Tourism Authority.