BOV Premier League | Naxxar Lions 0 – St Andrews 0

Naxxar created the first opportunity on goal after twenty-eight minutes. Yuri Messias hit a shot from a free-kick that was parried for a corner by Matthew Calleja Cremona.

On the 39th minute, Calleja Cremona was on the alert once more to deny Manolito Micallef.

St Andrews responded in the early stages of the second half. Martin Davis went on the right flank and sent a cross that was met by Degran Jackson who headed the ball slightly over.

Jackson had went close again on the 55th minute. The Jamaican player fired a shot that was neutralised by Cristoph Nicht.

The Saints were reduced to ten men on the 81st minute as Jackson was sent off after being shown his second yellow card by the referee.

Following today’s results, there are only two points dividing St Andrews, Naxxar Lions and Tarxien Rainbows. One of these sides will have to be relegated together with Lija Athletic.

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Misael Miranda Gomez, Joseph Farrugia, Jason Vandelannoite, Matthew Gauci, Martin Davis, Ricardo Martin, Kemmu Degran Jackson, Kemar Reid, Travis Blagrove

Naxxar Lions starting line-up: Christoph Nicht, Rafael Santos Henriques Caetano, Mailson Souza Duarte Junior, Ryan Grech, Manolito Micallef, Duane Bonnici, Ryan Gilmour Cassar, Daniel Mateo Bustos, Matheus Verissimo Casarotto, Ousseynou Elhadji Ndoye, Yuri De Jesus Messias

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Chris Francalanza, Peter Abela

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Joseph Farrugia (St Andrews)