New logo for 2018-19 BOV Premier League unveiled

The BOV Premier League has a new logo as part of a rebranding exercise aimed at raising the profile of the country’s flagship football competition.

The new logo, featuring the outline of the new BOV Premier League trophy which was lifted for the first time by Valletta FC at the end of last season, was unveiled during what the Malta FA dubbed as the ‘warm-up event’, held at the Trophies Lounge on Monday.

Dr Angelo Chetcuti, the Malta FA General Secretary, said the new logo reflects the willingness of the Association and the main stakeholders to enhance the image of the BOV Premier League across the board.

Flanked by Charles Azzopardi, Executive PR and Marketing at Bank Of Valletta, and Simon Poljsak, Product Manager at Melita, Dr Chetcuti expressed his gratitude to BOV and Melita for their support.

Bank Of Valletta have just renewed their sponsorship of the national football leagues while Melita have been confirmed as holders of the television rights for the BOV Premier League and FA Trophy for the 2018-2021 cycle.

“I’m honoured to be representing Bank Of Valletta at this event,” Charles Azzopardi said.

“BOV is synonymous with Maltese sport, especially football, as this is the 14th year that we are supporting the national football leagues at senior level, for both men and women. As Dr Chetcuti has said, BOV and MFA now have what can be described as an intimate relationship.

“We enjoy working closely with the Malta FA and we are also pleased that in the last two seasons, the Association has stepped up its efforts to enhance the profile and image of local football, especially the national leagues.”

TV rights

Simon Poljsak said Melita are delighted to have renewed their agreement with the Malta FA to broadcast BOV Premier League matches, adding that the top-flight championship will now receive greater visibility following the creation of the TSN network – eight dedicated sports channels available for both Melita and GO subscribers.

Melita have retained their agreement with PBS by way of which one game from every matchday will be screened live on TVM2.

While the BOV Premier League rolls into action this Friday with the first three games, preparations for the new season started soon after the FA Trophy on May 5.

Dr Chetcuti highlighted some of the works carried out over the past few months, including the replacement of all seats in the West Stand (Enclosure), the relaying of the National Stadium turf pitch and extensive renovation works at the Centenary Stadium.

Season 2018-19 will also see the majority of clubs in the BOV Premier League raise the bar in terms of performance and match analysis.

The Malta FA is subsidising the clubs’ subscription fee to InStat, an online platform that provides in-depth analysis of players’ performances for coaches and scouts.

The analysis specialists at InStat assess more than 1,500 matches weekly, dissecting every action occurring on the pitch virtually every second, meaning that the coaches of the BOV Premier League clubs as well as the national teams' coaches will now be able to gather accurate records and statistics on the performances of Malta-based players in every single match as well as thousands of others whose clubs are subscribed to InStat.