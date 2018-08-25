BOV Premier League | Pieta Hotspurs 1 – Birkirkara 2

The first match at the Victor Tedesco Stadium saw the teams of Pieta and Birkirkara facing off each other. After beating Balzan, the Stripes started the match as clear favourites to register a win against the newly promoted side. Despite this, they were up against a group of players that were eager to win their first points following their 2-1 defeat against Hibernians.

In fact, Pieta opened the score on the 22nd minute. Gabriel Mensah delivered a cross in the direction of Jan Busuttil whose low shot gave Kristijan Naumovski no chance.

Birkirkara replied on the 29th minute. Kurt Zammit received the ball from Marcelinho de Siquiera Henrique and fired a shot that sailed slightly wide.

Zammit’s side kept on insisting and lost a golden opportunity one minute from half-time. Michael Mifsud saw his header being pushed away by Jacob Chircop. The ball went into the path of Jake Grech whose close range shot forced a great save from Pieta’s goalkeeper.

The Stripes started the second half on the attack in their attempts to equalise and went close immediately. Following a free-kick, Marcelinho de Siquiera Henrique served Thiago Brito de Souza, but the latter's finish was cleared off the line.

Birkirkara’s efforts paid off on the 69th minute. Emerson Marcelina sent a cross towards Michael Mifsud who finished home from close range.

Cain Attard scored Birkirkara’s second goal two minutes later. From a corner, Marcelinho de Siquiera Henrique delivered the ball towards the Maltese player who finished inside an open goal.

Attard was also sent off on the 86th minute as he received his second yellow card of the match due to time wasting.

However, Pieta didn’t have enough time to react as they suffered their second consecutive 2-1 defeat.

Pieta Hotspurs starting line-up: Jacob Chircop, Takaki Ose, Dylan Agius, Paul Chimezie, Jan Busuttil, Gabriel Mensah, Juan Manuel Artiaga, Christian Grech, Ayrton Mizzi, Shunsuke Nakamura, Tony De Queiroz Machedo Neto

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Danilo Quipapa Chapoval Azevedo, Mislav Andjelkovic, Paul Fenech, Jake Grech, Kurt Zammit, Mancha Ferreira dos Santos, Michael Mifsud, Cain Attard, Marcelinho de Siquiera Henrique, Thiago Brito de Souza

Referee: Eman Grech

Assistant Referees: Thomas Debono, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele

BOV Player of the Match: Marcelinho de Siquiera Henrique (Birkirkara)