BOV Premier League | Balzan 4 – Qormi 2

Balzan went ahead on the 41st minute. Lubos Adamec floored Andrija Majdevac inside the penalty area and the referee pointe towards the spot. From the elven metres mark, Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes made no mistake.

Micovic’s side doubled their advantage on the 56th minute. Ivan Bozovic hit a low shot that went past Jamie Azzopardi.

Balzan added another on the 65th minute. Majdevac received a pass from Uros Ljubomirac before going round Azzopardi and placing the ball inside the net.

Qormi pulled one back on the 71st minute. Following a defensive mistake by Balzan’s defenders, substitute Luke Busutiil finished home from close range.

However, Balzan sealed the three points five minutes later. Alex da Paixao Alves received the ball from Majdevac and placed it inside an open goal.

Despite this, the First Division Champions kept going and scored a consolation goal during the additional time. Following a free-kick, Tensior Guzman headed the ball behind Steve Sultana.

Balzan starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Justin Grioli, Dale Camilleri, Alex da Paixao Alves, Michael Johnson, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Elkin Serrano Valero, Carlos Eduardo de Fiori Mendes, Andrija Majdevac, Milos Lepovic

Qormi starting line-up: Jamie Azzopardi, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Seo-In Kim, Manolito Micallef, Michael Camilleri, Alan Abela, Gaetano Gesualdi, Alessio Cassar, Lubos Adamec, Kassiano Mendonca Soares

Referee: Etienen Mangion

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Chris Francalanza

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace

BOV Player of the Match: Andrija Majdevac (Balzan