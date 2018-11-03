BOV Premier League | Balzan 0 – St Andrews 2

St Andrews scored the opening goal of the match on the 14th minute. Andrija Majdevac handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for a penalty. Kevaun Atkinson stepped up and converted.

Johann Scicluna’s men doubled their advantage one minute from half-time. Steve Sultana failed to completely neutralise a cross from Martin Davis. Atkinson took hold of the rebound and placed the ball inside the net.

Balzan starting line-up: Steve Sultana, Elkin Serrano Valero, Michael Johnson, Justin Grioli, Harry Ascroft, Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte, Milos Lepovic, Alex Da Paixao Alves, Andrija Majdevac, Uros Ljubomirac, Alfred Effiong

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Adrian Borg, Ricardo Martin, Martin Davis, Travis Blagrove, Amoy Brown, Kevyn McFarlane, Joseph Farrugia, Alex Satariano, Kevaun Atkinson, Aidan Jake Friggieri

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Martin Davis (St Andrews)