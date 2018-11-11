BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 – Birkirkara 1
Hibernians registered a 2-1 win over Birkirkara that enabled them to move on level points with Gżira at the top of the table.
The Paolites scored the opening goal of the match after just nine minutes. In his attempts to clear Jurgen Degabriele’s corner, Petar Orlandic placed the ball into his own net.
Birkirkara equalised on the 57th minute. Hibernians failed to clear Matthew Guillaumier’s cross. The ball ended up in the path of Jake Grech whose close range shot went past Andrew Hogg.
Hibernians scored the winning goal on the 75th minute. Tiago Adan Fonseca drilled a low shot that gave Kristijan Naumovski no chance.
Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Nemanja Radojevic, Joseph Mbong, Marcelo Dias, Jurgen Degabriele, Bjorn Kristensen, Taylon Correa Marcolino, Andrei Agius, Timothy Tabone Desira, Tiago Adan Fonseca
Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Arjan Mrsulja, Matthew Guillaumier, Petar Orlandic, Jake Grech, Kurt Zammit, Eduardo Ferreira dos Santos, Michael Mifsud, Cain Attard, Marcelo Franca de Siqueira
Referee: Emanuel Grech
Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Mitchell Scerri
Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri
BOV Player of the Match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians)