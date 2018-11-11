BOV Premier League | Hibernians 2 – Birkirkara 1

The Paolites scored the opening goal of the match after just nine minutes. In his attempts to clear Jurgen Degabriele’s corner, Petar Orlandic placed the ball into his own net.

Birkirkara equalised on the 57th minute. Hibernians failed to clear Matthew Guillaumier’s cross. The ball ended up in the path of Jake Grech whose close range shot went past Andrew Hogg.

Hibernians scored the winning goal on the 75th minute. Tiago Adan Fonseca drilled a low shot that gave Kristijan Naumovski no chance.

Hibernians starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Dunstan Vella, Nemanja Radojevic, Joseph Mbong, Marcelo Dias, Jurgen Degabriele, Bjorn Kristensen, Taylon Correa Marcolino, Andrei Agius, Timothy Tabone Desira, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Arjan Mrsulja, Matthew Guillaumier, Petar Orlandic, Jake Grech, Kurt Zammit, Eduardo Ferreira dos Santos, Michael Mifsud, Cain Attard, Marcelo Franca de Siqueira

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibernians)