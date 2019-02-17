BOV Premier League | Gzira 1 – Birkirkara 1

Birkirkara went close after 3 minutes. Kurt Zammit’s cross was met by Eduardo Ferreira whose close range effort forced a good save from Justin Haber.

Gzira hit back and were unlucky not to score on the 24th minute. Roderick Briffa’s delivery from a corner stunned Kristijan Naumovski. The ball seemed to have crossed the line for a goal; however, the assistant referee didn’t indicate a goal and play continued.

The Stripes broke the deadlock on the 54th minute. Johann Bezzina’s effort was blocked by a defender. Luke Montebello took the rebound and fired a powerful shot from close range that went past Justin Haber.

The Maroons equalised five minutes later. Juan Corbalan drilled an excellent cross towards the unmarked Justin Mengolo who slotted the ball past Kristijan Naumovski.

Jesmond Zerafa’s men threatened Birkirkara again on the 64th minute. Haruna Garba’s strike from the edge of the penalty area sailed marginally off target.

Moments later, Gianmarco Conti of Gzira saw his shot being pushed away by Naumovski.

Gzira lost another opportunity on the 86th minute. Mengolo ran forward before firing a shot that went centimetres high.

This was the last chance of the match as neither team produced anything during the remaining minutes.

Gzira starting line-up: Justin Haber, Zachary Scerri, Rodolfo Soares, Juan Corbalan, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Roderick Briffa, Gianmarco Conti, Sacha Borg, Justin Mengolo, Haruna Garba

Birkirkara starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Danilo Chapoval, Matthew Guillaumier, Mislav Andelkovic, Luke Montebello, Johann Bezzina, Kurt Zammit, Eduardo Ferreira, Nikola Vukanac, Terence Agius, Thiago Brito

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: William Debattista, Luke Portelli

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Justin Mengolo (Gzira)