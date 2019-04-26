BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Senglea Athletic 3

Birkirkara opened the score on the 19th minute. Michael Mifsud served Jorginho and the latter placed the ball inside the net.

Senglea equalised two minute into the second half. Paul Mbong handled the ball inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Diego Venancio stepped up and converted.

Nicolas Garcia sent Senglea ahead on the 75th minute. Venancio’s cross was met by the Argentine who headed the ball home.

Senglea made sure of the three points on the 86th minute as they were awarded another penalty. This time, it was Leighton Grech who finished past Hogg from the eleven metres mark.

Birkirkara reacted and Michael Mifsud managed to pull one back for them one minute from time.

However, it was too late for them as Senglea held firm to make sure that they will play in the Premier League during the coming season.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Danilo Chapoval, Maurizio Vella, Johann Bezzina, Clayton Failla, Michael Mifsud, Gianluca Bugeja, Terence Agius, Paul Mbong, Thiago Brito de Souza, Jorge da Silva Pereira

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Taisei Marukawa, Sidqy El Mehdi, Zack Cassar, Leighton Grech, Romulo Santos Silva, Braian Volpini, Diego Venancio, Gary Camilleri, Matias Garcia, Arian Mrsulja

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: William Debattista, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Diego Venancio (Senglea)