BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 2 – Hamrun Spartans 3

Hamrun opened the score after 15 minutes. Marco Criaco delivered the ball in the direction of Soufiane Lagzir who finished past Rudy Briffa.

Tarxien hit back and equalised on the 19th minute. Thomas Veronese fired a stunning shot from outside the penalty area that gave Jean Claude Debattista no chance.

The Rainbows were reduced to ten men during the half-time. An argument broke up between Prince Mambouana and Hamrun’s reserve goalkeeper, Manuel Bartolo. Daniel Portelli who was in charge of his first Premier League game took notice of the incident and showed a red card towards both players.

Hamrun regained their lead on the 59th minute. Criaco served Wilfired Domoraud and the latter slotted the ball home.

The Rainbows equalised again two minutes later. Following a cross from the left, Aleksa Andrejic placed the ball inside the net.

However, Hamrun managed to score the winning goal on the 81st minute. Rudy Briffa floored Domoraud inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for a penalty. Domoraud himself stepped up and converted.

Following this result, Hamrun collected their first three points. On the other end, Tarxien are still without a point.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Thomas Veronese, Prince Mambouana, Matthew Spiteri, Misael Miranda Gomez, Aleksa Andrejic, Mihajlo Jelic (Gary Camilleri-46), Brooke Farrugia (Brandon Muscat-83), Daniel Zerafa, Andres Tenorio, Marko Stanojevic (Miguel Ciantar-89)

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jean Claude Debattista, Triston Caruana, Jorge Dodo Soares, Wilfried Domoraud, Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone (Ryan Darmanin-72), Soufiane Lagzir (Bradley Schembri-89), Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Mattia Cinquini

Referee: Daniel Portelli

Assistant Referees: Christopher Francalanza, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Wilfried Domoraud (Hamrun)