BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Gzira United 3

The Maroons forged ahead on the 39th minute. Hamed Kone played Amadou Samb through on goal and the latter placed the ball past Henry Bonello.

Tedesco’s men doubled their advantage on the 59th minute. Jefferson De Assis received the ball from Gianmorco Conti and drilled a low shot that sailed inside the net.

Jefferson sealed Gzira’s win on the 68th minute. Following a long ball forward, the Brazilian striker went round Valletta’s goalkeeper and slotted the ball home.

Valletta pulled one back a minute later. Mario Fontanella hit a low shot that stunned Haber.

However, there wasn’t enough time for Valletta as Gzira held on to take home three precious points.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Jonathan Caruana, Steve Borg, Bojan Kaljevic (67′ Kevin Tulimieri), Matteo Piciollo, Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Douglas Packer (67′ Kyrian Nwoko), Rowen Muscat, Mario Fontanella, Yuri de Jesus Messias (55′ Shaun Dimech)

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Gianmarco Conti, Nikolai Muscat, Zachary Scerri, Rodolfo Soares, Hamed Kone (79′ Andrew Cohen), Sacha Borg, Amadou Samb, Martin Davis, Jefferson de Assis.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace

BOV Player of the Match: Jefferson De Assis (Gzira)