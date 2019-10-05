BOV Premier League | Hibernians 0 – Birkirkara 1

Following a slow start to their campaign, Hibernians started to gain momentum. The Paolites registered wins against Senglea and Mosta in their last two matches.

The same cannot be said for Birkirkara. The Stripes were still chasing their first win in the league; however, their positive performance against Valletta surely encouraged them to go for the win in this match.

The early stages of the match were balanced. Hibernians had more possession, but were finding it difficult to penetrate Birkirkara’s defence. In fact, Birkirkara managed to make more of their possession.

Birkirkara created the first opportunity on goal after twenty-four minutes. Caio Prado squared the ball for Roderick Briffa whose shot from outside the penalty area was neutralised by Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Hibernians nearly gifted Birkirkara a goal on the 26th minute. Ferdinando Apap and Calleja Cremona failed to communicate inside their own penalty area. The ball fell for Prado whose volley failed went off target.

The Paolites hit back on the 32nd minute. Terrence Groothusen delivered the ball in the direction of Leonardo Nanni whose shot from inside the penalty area was parried by Andrew Hogg.

Birkirkara forged ahead five minutes later. Prado sent an excellent through-ball in the direction of Federico Falcone who placed the ball behind Calleja Cremona.

Hibs tried to react, but were finding it difficult to break Birkirkara’s defence as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Birkirkara.

Birkirkara nearly added another goal four minutes into the second half. Prado was played through by Miguel Angel Alba. The Brazilian also managed to eliminate Calleja Cremona from his path, but lost composure and the chance was lost.

Hibs went close to equalise on the 73rd minute. Nanni delivered a long ball forward in the direction of Groothusen whose close range effort was blocked by a defender.

Hogg denied Hibernians on the 88th minute. Groothusen fired a powerful shot that forced an excellent save from Birkirkara’s goalkeeper.

The hopes that Hibernians had of taking something from the match faded away completely four minutes into the additional time. Joseph Mbong lost possession to Maurizio Vella. Birkirkara’s player went through on goal, but was brought down by Mbong. Alan Mario Sant was close and showed a straight red card towards the young defender.

Hibernians starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Timothy Tabone Desira (Imanol Iriberri-62), Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Terrence Groothusen, Bjorn Kristensen (Myles Beerman-74), Dunstan Vella, Gabriel Artiles (Charles Atsina-90), Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Maurizio Vella, Kurt Zammit, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Caio Prado (Edison Dos Santos Tarabai-90), Matias Carniello, Miguel Angel Alba (Michael Mifsud-70), Ryan Fenech

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Paul Apap

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Caio Prado (Birkirkara)