BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Sliema Wanderers 0

Senglea made a positive start to the season and find themselves mid-way through the table. The goal of Senglea should be to gain more consistency if they are to keep the pace with the top teams.

The same cannot be said for Sliema. The Wanderers made a disastrous start to the season and find themselves 12th in the table. Alfonso Greco’s side only managed one win over Tarxien Rainbows and two draws prior to this fixture.

Sliema’s match became an uphill on the hour mark as they were reduced to ten men. Diaz Carvajal was given his marching orders by the referee as he was shown his second yellow card of the match.

Senglea made the most out of their extra man and broke the deadlock three minutes later. Marukawa’s cross fell for Zamble who headed the ball past Sliema’s goalkeeper.

The score became 2-0 in favour of Senglea on the 77th minute. Following some good work by Jan Tanti, Taisei Marukawa placed the ball inside the net to the joy of Senglea’s supporters.

Referee: Alex Johnson

BOV Player of the Match: Taisei Marukawa (Senglea)