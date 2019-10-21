BOV Premier League | Hibernians 1 – Hamrun Spartans 2

Hamrun took the lead on the 22nd minute. Clayton Failla fired a shot from long range that stunned Marko Jovicic.

The Spartans doubled their advantage on the half hour mark. Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares saw his shot from outside of the penalty area sailing inside the net.

The Paolites reduced the gap on the brink of half-time. Gabriel Izquier’s cross was met by Dunstan Vella who headed the ball home.

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Timothy Tabone Desira, Ferdinando Apap, Leandro Marcio Barbosa da Silveira, Jake Grech, Terence Groothusen (73’ Imanol Iriberri), Bjorn Kristensen (62’ Charles Atsina), Dunstan Vella, Gabriel Izquier Artiles, Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Triston Caruana, Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares, Wilfried Domoraud, Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Soufiane Lagzir, Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Mattia Cinquini

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Philip Farrugia

BOV Player of the Match: Soufiane Lagzir (Hamrun)