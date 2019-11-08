BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 2 – Hamrun Spartans 0

Sliema broke the deadlock on the 29th minute. Jose Cleo Pereira fired a shot from the edge of the penalty area that stunned Jean Claude Debattista.

The Wanderers dobled their advantage on the 67th minute. Claudio Zappa’s shot was blocked by Hamrun’s defence. Rebound fell for Kurt Shaw who placed the ball inside the net.

Following this result, Sliema will hope to start climbing up the table as they are currently eleventh.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Antonio Elezaj, Alex Satariano, Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson, John Mintoff, Claudio Zappa, Juri Cisotti, Jose Cleo Pereira, Edmond Agius, Sow Seydou, Claudio Pani

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jean Claude Debattista, Triston Caruana, Goncalves Alhinho, Jorge Dodo Soares, Wilfried Domoraud, Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Mattia Cinquini

Referee: Alan Mario Sant

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Luke Portelli

Fourth Official: Alex Johnson

BOV Player of the Match: Juri Cisotti (Sliema Wanderers)