BOV Premier League | Floriana 2 – Hibernians 2

Hibernians forged ahead after 9 minutes. Leonardo Nanni’s cross was met by Bjorn Kristensen who headed the ball past Ini Etim Akpan.

Floriana equalised on the 43rd minute. Kristian Keqi fired a diagonal shot that sailed inside the net.

The Greens scored again on the 68th minute. Dunstan Vella floored Keqi inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Keqi took charge of the spot kick and made no mistake.

However, the Paolites hit back and equalised on the 76th minute. Kristensen’s delivery from the left went into the path of Jake Grech who finished home.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Ulises Arias (90+1’ Terence Vella), Brandon Paiber (76’ Augusto Rene Caseres), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Nicolas Garcia, Alex Cini, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Hibernians starting line-up: Marko Jovicic, Timothy Tabone Desira (70’ Jens Wemmer), Marcio Leandro Barbosa da Silveira, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Bjorn Kristensen, Dunstan Vella, Gabriel Izquier, Andrei Agius, Leonardo Nanni (88’ Jurgen Degabriele), Imanol Iriberri (85’ Terrence Groothusen)

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Duncan Sultana

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

