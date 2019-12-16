BOV Premier League | Senglea Athletic 2 – Tarxien Rainbows 2

Tarxien made a disastrous start to the Premier League. In fact, prior to this match, they had lost all their matches and lied bottom of the table without a single point.

On the other hand, Senglea Athletic made a decent start. However, they struggled during recent weeks and find themselves at the lower end of the table.

Senglea forged ahead on the 34th minute. Jan Tanti’s effort from a free-kick was blocked by Rudy Briffa. Wilfried Zamble took the rebound and finished inside the net.

The Rainbows equalised on the 68th minute. Following a cross from the right, Miguel Ciantar drilled a shot past Matthew Farrugia.

Tarxien scored again on the 75th minute. Denstin Mombouana made the most out of a defensive mistake and placed the ball inside the net.

Senglea were reduced to ten men on the 90th minute as Gonzalo Virano was sent off by the referee.

However, Senglea equalised four minutes into the additional time. Jose Wilkson Teixeira finished home following an indirect free-kick from inside the penalty area.

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Sean Cipriott, Dejan Debono, Leighton Grech, Taisei Marukawa, Manolito Micallef, Sigitas Olberkis, Elvis Sakyi, Jan Tanti, Jose Wilkson Teixeira, Wilfried Zamble

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Aleksa Andrejic, Ayrton Azzopardi, Marco Botta, Gary Camilleri, Miguel Ciantar, Petar Kanzurov, Prince Mambouana, Jairo Andres Tenorio, Thomas Veronese, Daniel Zerafa

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace

BOV Player of the Match: Miguel Ciantar (Tarxien Rainbows)