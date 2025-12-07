McLaren Lando Norris wins first F1 world title in dramatic Abu Dhabi finale

Lando Norris has secured his first Formula 1 world championship after a tense finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, ending Max Verstappen's four-year reign as champion.

The 26-year-old McLaren driver finished third in the race, enough to claim the title despite Verstappen winning from pole position. Norris went into the final round with a 12-point lead over the Red Bull driver and a 16-point advantage over his teammate Oscar Piastri.

"Thank you guys," an emotional Norris said on team radio afterwards. "I love you guys, thanks for everything. I love you mum, I love you dad. And I'm crying!"

Norris becomes the first British driver to win the world championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2020, and only the 11th British champion in the sport's history. He is also McLaren's first drivers' champion since Hamilton secured his maiden title with the team in 2008.

The title triumph marks the culmination of a rollercoaster season for Norris, who joined McLaren as a junior and reserve driver in 2017 before making his race debut in 2019.

His first five seasons held no victories, but a key upgrade to McLaren's car ahead of last year's Miami Grand Prix helped him secure his first F1 race win.

Norris appeared to have the championship sealed after consecutive victories in Mexico and Brazil earlier this year.

However, McLaren's double disqualification for a technical infringement in Las Vegas and a strategy error at the Qatar Grand Prix saw the fight go down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

At the start of Sunday's race, Piastri overtook Norris and moved into second place behind Verstappen.

The Australian driver went past Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda but was forced off the track in doing so. Stewards noted both drivers but ultimately imposed a five-second penalty on Tsunoda for moving on the straight.

Norris held off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to finish third, with Verstappen taking the race win and Piastri finishing second.

The result left Verstappen two points behind Norris in the final standings.

The title brings an end to Verstappen's run of four consecutive championship victories, which stretched back to 2021. Norris has been on the podium in 19 of the 24 grands prix this season.

At 26 years old, Norris is F1's 12th youngest champion and McLaren's eighth different drivers' champion in the team's history.