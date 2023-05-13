First phase of Gozo Aquatic Centre project almost complete

Works on the Aquatic and Sports Centre in Victoria are progressing as planned, with the project's first phase, including the roofing, nearing completion.

During a visit to the centre, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, said that the works have now entered another phase and are almost complete.

The €16 million project will see the construction of a swimming pool at an Olympic size and a number of facilities that will cater for gymnastics, basketball, badminton, squash, wall climbing, acrobatics, weightlifting, aerobics, yoga and martial arts.

"The works have now entered another phase where we are nearing the completion of this largest sports project for Gozo. As soon as the tower crane has now been removed, panelling work has continued to close the complex. In addition, piping and electrical work is well underway where the pumping area that will operate the pool is practically complete," Camilleri said.

He explained that in the coming weeks the façade will be built with a design that mixes limestone with an extensive glass width.

More equipment will be used in the swimming pool and should be delivered to Gozo in the coming days.

Project architect Godwin Sultana said that the swimming pool's equipment is being installed and the mechanical and electrical works are now at an advanced stage.

Camilleri described the project as crucial for Gozo and said that it would be a great facility for Gozitan sportspeople and Gozo.

The Aquatic and Sports Centre spans around 5,000 square metres and will be equipped with state-of-the-art sports facilities and an Olympic-sized swimming pool among others.